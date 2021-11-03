 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

B&W Pockets $5M Contract To Supply Cooling System In Middle East
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
B&W Pockets $5M Contract To Supply Cooling System In Middle East
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has secured a contract for ~$5 million to supply a SPIG S.p.A. cooling system for a petrochemical facility in the Middle East.
  • The cooling tower will provide cooling for propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production equipment while reducing environmental impact by conserving water and reducing liquid discharge.
  • "We are seeing tremendous opportunity to grow B&W's business in the Middle East," said Jimmy Morgan, B&W COO.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $7.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BW)

B&W Inks Agreement To Develop Biomass-To-Hydrogen Clean Energy Project In Australia
Babcock & Wilcox Bags $38M Technology Award For Waste-To-Energy Facilities In East Asia
Looking Into Babcock & Wilcox's Return On Invested Capital
Babcock & Wilcox To Acquire Voda A/S For Undisclosed Sum
Babcock & Wilcox Bags $35M Contract To Supply Waste-To-Energy Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com