 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Kroger Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Kroger Shares Are Rising

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) shares are trading higher after the company announced a collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

Bed Bath & Beyond announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to directly offer Kroger customers a selection of goods focused on home and baby products through Kroger.com, as well as a small-scale physical store pilot.

Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel.

Kroger has a 52-week high of $47.99 and a 52-week low of $30.35.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + KR)

3 Bed Bath & Beyond Analysts On Kroger Partnership, Stock Buyback And More
Analyst Ratings For Bed Bath & Beyond
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Says Retailer Positioning 'For Growth And Authority'
Stock Indices Struggling to Build on Tuesday's Record Highs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com