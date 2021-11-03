Dozens Of Newly Produced Refresh Tesla Models S And X Spotted As Deliveries Accelerate

Last month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally began refresh Model X deliveries last month.

Tesla unveiled the refresh last year, and customers have been waiting with their orders to take delivery of their vehicles. But after those initial deliveries, it seemed Tesla went quiet on Model X again.

Now Teslarati has shared a drone video that shows Tesla's Fremont factory in California is producing large amounts of Model S and X. The vehicles are parked at the factory waiting to be delivered to customers.

As Tesla starts up the line for each vehicle, it quickly accelerates production to meet demand. The Model X has been available to order for more than a year and customers are eagerly waiting.

Last month, Tesla started contacting customers about their orders. It seems Tesla will begin deliveries with the 6-seat Model X this year, and the 5- and 7-seat configurations will start deliveries some time in the future.

The Model X is Tesla's most iconic vehicle with the falcon-wing doors being an instant giveaway. The Model X is capable of an all-electric range as high as 351 miles, with a 0 to 60 time as low as 2.5 seconds.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla