Tesla Model X Deliveries To Begin In Q4 As Company Contacts Customers

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
After Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) revealed the refreshed Models S and X, there was a long delay in deliveries. While the Plaid Model S has been delivered, there have still been no Model X deliveries almost one year after the reveal.

Drone footage at Tesla's Fremont factory in California recently showed some new production Model X in testing, hinting at the possibility that deliveries are getting closer. And now, Tesla is directly contacting customers to let them know their delivery is coming soon.

On Twitter, Dirty Tesla tweeted Tesla contacted them in order to say their Model X delivery could happen in the fourth quarter of 2021, as long as they switched to the six-seat option. The Model X has a 5, 6, and 7 seat configuration, and it sounds like Tesla will begin deliveries of the 6-seater option, the most expensive seating configuration. 

This is the first confirmation Tesla will achieve any number of Model X deliveries in 2021. The low volume, high margin vehicle is a favorite among owners and fans due to its unique falcon-wing doors, large size and quick acceleration. As Tesla ramps up production, more seating configurations should become available moving into 2022. 

Photo: Tesla Model X, courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Model X

