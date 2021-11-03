 Skip to main content

Kontoor Brands' Lee Enters Collaboration With Pendleton For New Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 6:54am   Comments
  • Kontoor Brands Inc's (NYSE: KTB) apparel brand, Lee, has partnered with Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest.
  • Original Lee styles such as the Lee 101 Jean, Union-Alls, and Storm Rider Jacket have been remixed with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns.
  • The styles feature some of the last remaining American selvage denim from Cone Denim's White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017. 
  • The collection includes men's and women's jeans, shirts, jackets, and Union-Alls, as well as a limited-edition woolen blanket made of an exclusive Pendleton stripe design, with prices ranging from $175 - $400.
  • The collection is available since November 2 on Lee and Pendleton's websites and later in the month in select Pendleton retailers and independent boutiques. 
  • Price Action: KTB shares closed higher by 0.40% at $54.92 on Tuesday.

