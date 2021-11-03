 Skip to main content

Apple Fired Employee For Organizing Workers In '#AppleToo' Movement, Complaint Filed With NLRB Alleges

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:51am   Comments
A former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) employee and one of the leaders of the #AppleToo movement has filed a charge against the tech giant with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Reuters reported.

What Happened: Janneke Parrish, a former Apple program manager, alleged that Apple fired her last month in retaliation for her efforts to organize fellow workers, as per the report, citing documents related to the charge.

Parrish is one of the leaders of the #AppleToo movement that was formed in August to enable fellow workers to publicly share instances of harassment or discrimination they experienced at the Tim Cook-led company.

See Also: Here Is Why Apple Employees Are Not Happy With CEO Tim Cook

Why It Matters: The growing discord between Apple and its workforce led to the emergence of the #AppleToo movement, which alleged employees at the tech giant face “isolation, degradation, and gaslighting.”

Parrish’s complaint is the latest in a series of unfair labor practice charges filed recently against Apple, which has seen an increase in employee activism this year.

It was reported last month that former senior engineering program manager Ashley Gjovik, who complained against Apple to the NLRB, said she was fired for violating company policies including disclosing confidential product-related information.

Gjovik had said in August that she was placed on indefinite administrative leave after raising sexism concerns.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.7% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $150.02, but declined 0.1% in the after-hours session to $149.82.

Read Next: Why Apple Could Be A Legitimate EV Player Alongside Tesla: 'Cars Will Be Computers On Wheels'

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: #AppleToo big tech iPhone U.S. National Labor Relations BoardNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

