 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boris Schlossberg Says It's A Mistake To Get Out Of Bank Of America's Stock

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Boris Schlossberg Says It's A Mistake To Get Out Of Bank Of America's Stock

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Seema Mody discussed the Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE: BAC) downgrade by Baird. Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management said it's always a "mistake to get out of a winning stock" due to concerns surrounding its valuation.

According to Schlossberg, Bank of America’s stock still represents an upside move especially if the growth pace picks up in the next year.

He advises a stock substitution strategy for those people who are concerned with overvaluation issues.

See Also: Why This Bank Of America Analyst Is Turning Bearish

Baird analyst David George downgraded Bank of America from Neutral to Underperform and announced a $42 price target. With the bank’s stock having appreciated through most of 2020 and in early 2021, there seems to be limited upside and market expectations are “quite high,” according to Baird.

Price Action: Bank of America shares rose 0.1% to close at $47.88 on Tuesday, with the bank’s shares gaining around 11% over the previous month.

Latest Ratings for BAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BairdDowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Oct 2021Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC)

Bank of America Whale Trades For November 02
Bank of America Whale Trades Spotted
Fintech Focus For November 2, 2021
Why These Investors Disagree With Bank of America Downgrade, See Significant Upside
Why This Bank Of America Analyst Is Turning Bearish
Where Bank of America Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Boris Schlossberg CNBC Trading NationAnalyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RGNXChardan CapitalMaintains90.0
KKRJMP SecuritiesMaintains92.0
HALOJMP SecuritiesMaintains55.0
EXASWells FargoMaintains95.0
DUOLJMP SecuritiesMaintains180.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com