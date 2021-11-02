 Skip to main content

Video Shows Ford F250 Driver Spitting on FSD Beta Tesla Model 3 In Road Rage Incident

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:42pm   Comments
Video Shows Ford F250 Driver Spitting on FSD Beta Tesla Model 3 In Road Rage Incident

While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) vehicles are growing in popularity, there are still some people that do not think electric vehicles are the future. And when they see a Tesla on the road, it can be a target.

The events leading up to this incident are not on the video, so it is unknown if the Tesla owner started the exchange. But what is seen from the car's TeslaCam footage shows a Ford F-250 driver seemingly arguing with the person driving the Tesla. After a short back and forth, the truck driver spits at the Tesla. 

The Tesla then speeds past the pickup with its fast acceleration, and after some back and forth, leaves the pickup behind. 

The title of the video says this was the Tesla drivers' first drive out using Tesla's FSD Beta software. There is no video description to know if the software was the cause of this interaction.

Usually, when we see a sentry cam video, it's of a person keying a parked Tesla. Those interacting with Teslas should know they are always recording. 
Photo/Video: YouTube

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Beta Ford F-250 FSD Model 3 road rage trendy storyNews Tech Best of Benzinga

