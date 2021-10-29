 Skip to main content

Watch Tesla's New Sentry Mode Security Abilities in Action

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 11:19am   Comments
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) sentry mode has been helpful in many cases, usually when the owner comes back to their vehicle and finds damage done while they were gone. The system allows the cameras surrounding a Tesla vehicle to record any events that happen when the owner is away.

But now a new update leaked recently is already appearing on owner's cars.

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) user @dezmondOliver shared a video using the new feature. The Tesla owner is able to watch the car's cameras through his phone. Owners can also talk through the phone, using the car's external speaker to talk to people nearby.

This feature can be used anywhere both the car and phone have an internet connection. This allows owners to check on their vehicles, or even make sure the surroundings are safe before returning to their car in a dark parking lot.

As of now, the feature is only available on iOS, but will be coming to Android devices in the future. 

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs securityNews Tech Best of Benzinga

