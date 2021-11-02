 Skip to main content

Gillette Unveils New Gillettelabs With Exfoliating Bar Razor
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
  • Proctor & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PGGillette has launched the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor, its newest product addition to the GilletteLabs lineup.
  • The new razor combines shaving and gentle exfoliation technology into one efficient stroke. It has a built-in scalloped exfoliation bar that helps remove dirt and debris before the blades pass.
  • GilletteLabs is also introducing a suite of skincare products, including a Quick Rinse Shave Foam, Rapid Foaming Shave Gel, and a Fast Absorbing Moisturizer.
  • Price Action: PG shares are trading higher by 0.94% at $143.98 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

