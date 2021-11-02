 Skip to main content

Stellantis Launches Jeep Graphic Studio For Wrangler, Gladiator
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 3:19pm   Comments
  • Stellantis NV’s (NYSE: STLA) Jeep brand has launched Jeep Graphic Studios to meet increased customer demand to customize and personalize their Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator.
  • Customers can go to JeepGraphicStudio.com for a variety of unique exterior and interior customizations.
  • The graphics are the first to be offered directly from the Jeep brand and will also offer texture graphics to highlight elements such as topographic maps and woodgrain.
  • Jeep Graphic Studio items start at $40 and range up to $165.
  • The company plans to add personalization for additional Jeep 4x4 models and new graphic options over time.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $20.31 on the last check Tuesday.

