Maersk Orders Two Boeing 777 Freighters
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 7:26am   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BAhas received an order for two 777 Freighters from A. P. Moller Maersk A/S (OTC: AMKBY). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The freighters will be operated by Star Air, Maersk's in-house aircraft operator, and is the company's first 777 order. Star Air currently operates an all-Boeing 767 Freighter fleet. 
  • The 777 Freighter offers 17% better fuel efficiency and reduced CO2 emissions compared to legacy airplanes. With a range of 9,200 kilometers, the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum revenue payload of 102,000 kilograms, allowing Star Air to make fewer stops and reduce landing fees on long-haul routes.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $213.65 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

