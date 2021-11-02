 Skip to main content

Why Elon Musk Can't Wrap His Head Around Tesla Stock's Surge
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 02, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares soared on Monday and CEO Elon Musk expressed surprise that the news around car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ) is driving the surge.

What Happened: Tesla shares jumped last week after the news that the maker of Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles has landed its biggest ever order from a rental car company, helping Tesla hit the $1 trillion market cap for the first time. 

Musk tweeted, saying he would like to “emphasize that no contract has been signed yet” between Tesla and Hertz after the latest sharp rise in shares of the electric vehicle company.

“Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics,” the Tesla CEO said.

Musk reiterated his stand that Tesla does not have a demand problem but it faces a production ramp issue.  He had last week similarly said he found it strange that the news of the order moved up the valuation.

See Also: Tesla Joins The Trillion-Dollar Club: Why Elon Musk Finds It 'Strange'

Why It Matters: Hertz made two announcements last week.

The car rental company said it would grow its fleet of battery-electric vehicles with “an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022.”  Two days later, Hertz announced a partnership with Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER) network to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 for drivers to rent.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 8.49% higher at $1,208.59 on Monday. The stock has risen about 32.8% since Oct. 22.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

