Fossil Group To Raise $125M Via Debt Offering
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) has announced an underwritten registered public offering of $125 million of senior notes due 2026.
- The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $5.0 million of Notes.
- Fossil intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings under its Term Credit Agreement.
- B. Riley Securities, Inc, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for this offering.
- Price Action: FOSL shares closed higher by 6.35% at $12.57 on Monday.
