Fossil Group To Raise $125M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSLhas announced an underwritten registered public offering of $125 million of senior notes due 2026.
  • The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $5.0 million of Notes.
  • Fossil intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay borrowings under its Term Credit Agreement.
  • B. Riley Securities, Inc, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co, L.L.C. are acting as book-running managers for this offering.
  • Price Action: FOSL shares closed higher by 6.35% at $12.57 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

