Mondelez Commits To 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target
- Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has committed to a 2050 target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain.
- As part of its commitment, the company has signed the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5 °C, as per the Paris Agreement.
- Mondelez International has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign for a decarbonized economy.
- "We're transforming how we do business across our operations and with the suppliers and farmers we work with – from seeking to improve cocoa farming practices in West Africa to promoting regenerative agriculture in wheat fields in the Midwest United States," said CEO Dirk Van de Put.
- Over the next two years, the company will lay out a time-bound plan, including interim targets for its key emissions sources.
- Price Action: MDLZ shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $61.03 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.