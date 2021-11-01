 Skip to main content

Mondelez Commits To 2050 Net Zero Emissions Target
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:56pm   Comments
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZhas committed to a 2050 target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain.
  • As part of its commitment, the company has signed the Science-Based Targets Initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5 °C, as per the Paris Agreement.
  • Mondelez International has also joined the United Nations Race to Zero Campaign for a decarbonized economy.
  • "We're transforming how we do business across our operations and with the suppliers and farmers we work with – from seeking to improve cocoa farming practices in West Africa to promoting regenerative agriculture in wheat fields in the Midwest United States," said CEO Dirk Van de Put.
  • Over the next two years, the company will lay out a time-bound plan, including interim targets for its key emissions sources.
  • Price Action: MDLZ shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $61.03 on the last check Monday.

