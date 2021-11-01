 Skip to main content

Stellantis Unveils Limited-Edition Mopar '22 Dodge Durango
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:26pm   Comments
  • Stellantis NV's (NYSE: STLAMopar has launched Mopar '22 Dodge Durango, a new limited-production vehicle featuring a special-edition package of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop.
  • The new performance SUV is slated to arrive in select Dodge dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in summer 2022, in conjunction with the 85th anniversary of Mopar.
  • Production is limited to 250 units – 200 vehicles for the U.S market and 50 vehicles for Canada.
  • The Mopar '22 Durango is powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine rated at 360 horsepower and mated to the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. 
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $20.20 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

