Stellantis Unveils Limited-Edition Mopar '22 Dodge Durango
- Stellantis NV's (NYSE: STLA) Mopar has launched Mopar '22 Dodge Durango, a new limited-production vehicle featuring a special-edition package of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories from the Mopar Custom Shop.
- The new performance SUV is slated to arrive in select Dodge dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in summer 2022, in conjunction with the 85th anniversary of Mopar.
- Production is limited to 250 units – 200 vehicles for the U.S market and 50 vehicles for Canada.
- The Mopar '22 Durango is powered by a 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine rated at 360 horsepower and mated to the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 1.30% at $20.20 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.