My Size Shares Gain On Partnership With GK Software
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:15am   Comments
  • AI-driven measurement solutions provider My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZforged an Innovation Partnership with GK Software. 
  • For years, GK Software has been setting modern retail solutions standards from enterprise cloud architectures to mobile customer engagement and artificial intelligence for retail.
  • This partnership with GK Software allows My Size to offer consumer-size information to staff and consumers at the store for the first time, significantly aided by GK Software's simple tooling, MySize CEO Ronen Luzon said.
  • With MySize measurement information available on assisted touchpoints and store-specific data available for consumer size recommendation, will allow retailers to take customer service at the store to a new level, GK Software Portfolio Director Orit Bar-Ad said.
  • Price Action: MYSZ shares traded higher by 5.04% at $1.25 on the last check Monday.

