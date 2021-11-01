My Size Shares Gain On Partnership With GK Software
- AI-driven measurement solutions provider My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) forged an Innovation Partnership with GK Software.
- For years, GK Software has been setting modern retail solutions standards from enterprise cloud architectures to mobile customer engagement and artificial intelligence for retail.
- This partnership with GK Software allows My Size to offer consumer-size information to staff and consumers at the store for the first time, significantly aided by GK Software's simple tooling, MySize CEO Ronen Luzon said.
- With MySize measurement information available on assisted touchpoints and store-specific data available for consumer size recommendation, will allow retailers to take customer service at the store to a new level, GK Software Portfolio Director Orit Bar-Ad said.
- Price Action: MYSZ shares traded higher by 5.04% at $1.25 on the last check Monday.
