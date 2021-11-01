 Skip to main content

Lear, Shinry Form JV For Onboard Vehicle Chargers
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:38am   Comments
  • Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) has signed an agreement to establish a joint venture with Shinry Technologies Co Ltd, a China-based supplier of electronics for electric vehicles. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Located in Shenzhen, China, the joint venture will integrate portfolios of advanced onboard vehicle chargers and next-generation multi-function integrated power modules from both companies to serve a range of regional and global automakers.
  • The company expects completion of the approval and registration of the joint venture within the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Price Action: LEA shares traded higher by 1.11% at $173.76 on the last check Monday.

