Flowers Foods Recalls Certain Tastykake Multi-Pack Cupcakes Citing Metal Mesh Wire Contamination
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 8:19am   Comments
  • Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE: FLOhas announced a voluntary recall of its Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.
  • The company initiated the recall following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.
  • The products subject to recall were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.
  • The company clarified that no injuries or incidents were reported in connection with the recalled items.
  • Price Action: FLO shares closed lower by 0.48% at $24.75 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs recallNews

