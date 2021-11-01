Flowers Foods Recalls Certain Tastykake Multi-Pack Cupcakes Citing Metal Mesh Wire Contamination
- Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE: FLO) has announced a voluntary recall of its Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.
- The company initiated the recall following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.
- The products subject to recall were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.
- The company clarified that no injuries or incidents were reported in connection with the recalled items.
- Price Action: FLO shares closed lower by 0.48% at $24.75 on Friday.
