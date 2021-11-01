AMC Entertainment Projects Recovery In October Box Office Collections Since Pandemic
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) sees the domestic industry box office for October 2021 to beat any previous month high since February 2020.
- "Given AMC's position as the largest movie exhibitor in the United States, and reflecting this industry-wide increase in revenues across the country, AMC confirmed today that its October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC's movie theatre circuit in the U.S. also were the highest AMC has seen for any single month since February of 2020.'
- The company expects October 2021 ticket admission revenues at its international theatre locations to be the highest of any month since the pandemic caused the shutting of theatres back in 2020.
- Price Action: AMC shares traded higher by 2.49% at $36.25 during Monday's premarket session.
