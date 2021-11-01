 Skip to main content

Alibaba Changes Priorities During 2021 'Singles Day' Albeit With Exceptions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Alibaba Changes Priorities During 2021 'Singles Day' Albeit With Exceptions
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) annual 'Singles Day' shopping spree is set for its most sober tone ever in 2021, amid China's regulatory scrutiny drive on the giant companies, Reuters reports.
  • Alibaba preaches sustainability and inclusiveness rather than hyping the usual sales boom amid calls by Beijing to promote "common prosperity." 
  • Alibaba's 2021 priorities were encouraging "eco-friendly consumption" and "supporting vulnerable populations." However, Alibaba's live-streaming stars and deep discounts will play a significant role in 2021's festivities.
  • Alibaba said a record 290,000 brands would participate, and its Tmall marketplace would offer more than 14 million deals.
  • Alibaba would develop new products with lower carbon footprints and pledged to make charitable donations alongside some purchases.
  • "11.11 (Singles Day) is a powerful and influential platform that we will fully leverage to advocate and drive our ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives this year."
  • In 2020, Alibaba expanded its online shopping festival from a one-day November 11 event into an 11-day extravaganza, with celebrity performances and a sales metric ticking over live on a scoreboard.
  • The scoreboard ended with the news that it had racked up $74 billion in orders, or 'gross merchandise value (GMV).
  • Recently Chinese regulators ordered the e-commerce sites to curb spam in the run-up to Singles' Day and drafted a list of responsibilities.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.48% at $169.07 in the market session on the last check Monday.

