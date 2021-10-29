 Skip to main content

Aecom Inks Strategic Partnership For Regeneration Of AlUla City In Saudi Arabia
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:38pm   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to accelerate the regeneration of AlUla, a city in northwest Saudi Arabia. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • AECOM's program management team will implement Phase 1 of the $15-billion master plan encompassing key development projects for infrastructure, hospitality, arts and culture, and social and community development.
  • Through the partnership, AECOM will accelerate business and investment opportunities from 2022 onwards and demonstrate the pace of progress to revitalize AlUla as a responsible, sustainable, and community-inclusive destination.
  • AECOM will establish a Lead Design Office responsible for all infrastructure design activities. 
  • The company to include the value of the contract in its reported backlog in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading lower by 0.75% at $68.44 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

