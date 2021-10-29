4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Aris Water Solutions

The Trade: Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Chief Financial Officer Brenda R Schroer acquired a total of 92308 shares at an average price of $13.00. The insider spent $199,992.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, priced its IPO at $13 per share.

What Aris Water Solutions Does: Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams.

Minerva Surgical

The Trade: Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) 10% owner New Enterprise Associates Lp, Nea Partners Limited Partnership, Nea GP Ltd, Forest Baskett, Patrick Kerins, Scott Sandell acquired a total of 9999125 shares at an average price of $12.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $15,600,000.00.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, priced its IPO at $12 per share.

What Minerva Surgical Does: Minerva Surgical Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women.

Intel

The Trade: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Director Dion Weisler bought a total of 5147 shares at an average price of $48.57. The insider spent $249,977.65 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Intel recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 non-GAAP revenue and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

What Intel Does: Intel is the world's largest chipmaker. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors. It was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing, though the firm has recently faced manufacturing delays.

TSR

The Trade: TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) Director Robert E Fitzgerald bought a total of 14815 shares at an average price of $8.84. The insider spent $130,987.68 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: TSR recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million.

What TSR Does: TSR Inc is primarily engaged in the business of providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The company offers technical computer personnel to supplement its in-house information technology capabilities.