 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart To Offer OEM Auto Parts In Partnership With RevolutionParts
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 6:58am   Comments
Share:
Walmart To Offer OEM Auto Parts In Partnership With RevolutionParts
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas signed an agreement with RevolutionParts, a digital parts commerce solution, to bring OEM automotive parts to the Walmart Marketplace. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Through the agreement, Walmart.com will gain access to direct-fit automotive parts, allowing it to immediately establish a strong offering of the genuine OEM parts and accessories eCommerce market.
  • As part of the relationship, Walmart will build out pages dedicated to OEM parts, making the parts easier to find. Customers can search for parts based on the make, model, and year of their vehicle.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.62% at $148.45 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Global Companies Are Learning You Can't Build a Blockchain Without an R&D Roadmap
Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability
Analyst: Sell This Stock Ahead Of California Gas Mower Ban
Industrial Hemp: Big Win for Pet Stores, Farmers, and Animals
Walmart Is Offering $9.95 Back To New Subscribers Of Plus Service Today, In Apparent Dig At Amazon
Top 10 Companies By Market Cap Then (2001) and Now Has Only Microsoft In Common; Here's Elon Musk's Take On It
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com