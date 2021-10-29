Walmart To Offer OEM Auto Parts In Partnership With RevolutionParts
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has signed an agreement with RevolutionParts, a digital parts commerce solution, to bring OEM automotive parts to the Walmart Marketplace. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Through the agreement, Walmart.com will gain access to direct-fit automotive parts, allowing it to immediately establish a strong offering of the genuine OEM parts and accessories eCommerce market.
- As part of the relationship, Walmart will build out pages dedicated to OEM parts, making the parts easier to find. Customers can search for parts based on the make, model, and year of their vehicle.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.62% at $148.45 on Thursday.
