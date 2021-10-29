VNET Proposes Offering Of Senior Notes
- VNET Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) proposes to raise an undisclosed amount via senior note offering.
- VNET is a carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China.
- The offering proceeds will help to fund future capital needs and general corporate purposes.
- The notes are likely to be rated B2 by Moody's and B by S&P.
- VNET held $246.8 million in long-term borrowings and $733 million in convertible promissory notes as of June 30.
- Price Action: VNET shares traded higher by 3.12% at $17.19 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
