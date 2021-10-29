 Skip to main content

VNET Proposes Offering Of Senior Notes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 7:15am   Comments
  • VNET Group Inc (NASDAQ: VNET) proposes to raise an undisclosed amount via senior note offering.
  • VNET is a carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China.
  • The offering proceeds will help to fund future capital needs and general corporate purposes.
  • The notes are likely to be rated B2 by Moody's and B by S&P.
  • VNET held $246.8 million in long-term borrowings and $733 million in convertible promissory notes as of June 30.
  • Price Action: VNET shares traded higher by 3.12% at $17.19 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

