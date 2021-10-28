 Skip to main content

Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Rising

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are trading higher after the company announced a partnership with CareSource.

Exela will deploy its cloud-based PCH Global platform to help accelerate CareSource's digital transformation journey. Exela says this expansion highlights the company's ability to rapidly implement PCH Global for claims and correspondence submitted by providers, in this case providing quality healthcare coverage for Medicaid consumers from several states across America.

Exela Technologies Inc is a location-agnostic business process automation (BPA) leader combining industry-specific and multi-industry enterprise software and solutions. The company's BPA suite of solutions are deployed in banking, healthcare, insurance and other industries. 

Exela has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $1.02.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

