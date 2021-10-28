Barnes Extends Long-Term Agreement With ITP Aero Through 2025
- Barnes Group Inc (NYSE: B) business unit Barnes Aerospace has extended a long-term agreement with ITP Aero, a Rolls-Royce Holding (OTC: RYCEY) company, to manufacture components and assemblies for the Trent XWB engine program.
- The arrangement's financial terms, which extend the duration of the previous agreement through 2025, were not disclosed.
- Barnes Aerospace will continue to leverage its technology in the advanced metal forming, fabrication, and assembly of complex components.
- Barnes Aerospace provides fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for OEMs of turbine engines, nacelles, airframes, industrial gas turbines, and the military.
- Price Action: B shares closed higher by 0.74% at $41.04 on Thursday.
