How A California Man Paid Off His Student Loans By Eating At Six Flags: Report

Yes, you heard that right. A California man supposedly paid off his student loans by eating at Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX).

But how? Carnival and amusement park food are usually overpriced, right?

Not when you game the system like Dylan, a 33-year-old electrical engineer, did. Dylan told Mel Magazine that “You can pay around $150 for unlimited, year-round access to Six Flags, which includes parking and two meals a day. If you time it right, you could eat both lunch and dinner there every day.”

Many people reading this might think “I would get so sick of eating amusement park food every day, twice a day.” But Dylan did it for a while. Not a month, not one year, but seven years.

“That entire first year, I don’t think I ever went to the grocery store,” he told Mel Magazine. “I timed it so I was able to go there during my lunch break, go back to work, then stop back for dinner on my way home.”

Dylan’s frequent visits to the amusement park led him to build relationships with employees. Although he has pulled back his visits to the park, he still goes a lot and even takes his wife for meals at Six Flags.

“My wife moved in and I stopped doing dinners — and weekends, too, since she’s not as big into roller coasters as I am,” he said. But Dylan still goes often enough that he is well-received by the Six Flags employees.

“It’s not quite at the level of Cheers, but all the park employees, they’ll say 'hi',” he said.

While a financial planner may be in favor of you finding a similar "life hack," a nutritionist or middle-school health class teacher would not be.

Photo: Chris Curry on Unsplash