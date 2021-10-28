3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Enfusion

The Trade: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) 10% owner Iconiq Strategic Partners V Lp, Iconiq Strategic Partners V GP Lp, Iconiq Strategic Partners V Tt Gp Ltd, Divesh Makan, Jg William Griffith, Matthew Jacobson acquired a total of 1261594 shares at an average price of $17.00. The insider spent $21,447,098.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last week, priced its IPO at $17 per share.

What Enfusion Does: Enfusion Inc is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Its solutions are designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real-time.

ThredUp

The Trade: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) CEO James Reinhart acquired a total of 268166 shares . The insider also sold a total of 159833 shares at an average price of $22.21.

What’s Happening: The company is expected to report Q3 results on November 8, 2021.

What ThredUp Does: ThredUp is an online resale platform for women and kids apparel, shoes, and accessories. It generates revenue from items that are sold to buyers through the website, mobile app, and RaaS partners.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Executive Vice President - Advisor Services Bernard Clark bought a total of 88301 shares at an average price of $42.99. The insider spent $1,219,626.30 to buy those shares. The insider also disposed a total of 28370 shares.

What’s Happening: Charles Schwab recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in the brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website.