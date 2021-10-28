 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nokia Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Why Nokia Shares Are Rising

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares are trading higher by 3.8% at $5.98 after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

Nokia reiterated their full year guidance for net sales in the range of €21.7 billion to €22.7 billion and comparable operating margin of 10% to 12% and the company now expects to be towards upper-end of the margin range considering continued strong performance.

"The third quarter saw us achieve 2% constant currency net sales growth despite the impact of earlier communicated headwinds in North America for Mobile Networks and global supply chain constraints. These headwinds were offset by strong growth in Network Infrastructure against a tough year-on-year comparison and by Cloud and Network Services achieving double-digit growth," said Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark

"Our comparable operating margin for the quarter was 11.7%, which is a further testament to the accountability and financial discipline that our new operating model is driving through the organization. We now have over 380 private wireless customers and the business continues to grow strongly. We are further increasing our investment to ensure we maintain the lead we have built with the industry’s most complete offering," Lundmark stated.

Nokia has a 52-week high of and a 52-week low of 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOK)

Jim Cramer Advises Buying Amphenol, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'
Nokia Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Expands Margin, Reiterates FY21 Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2021
Nokia Earnings Preview
What Are The 3 Risks To Nokia Stock?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pekka Lundmark why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com