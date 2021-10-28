Why Did HCW Biologics Shares More Than Double Today?
- Recently listed HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares almost doubled during premarket Thursday, after FDA signed off Phase 1b trial of its lead candidate in pancreatic cancer.
- The drug candidate, HCW9218, is an injectable, fusion protein complex designed to drive bifunctional, anti-tumor activity while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities.
- In preclinical studies, HCW9218 enhanced the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy docetaxel and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel against melanoma and pancreatic cancer, respectively, and simultaneously alleviated the off-target, unwanted effects of chemotherapies on normal tissues.
- In animal models, HCW9218 also augmented anti-tumor activities of therapeutic and checkpoint antibodies.
- Price Action: HCWB shares are up 101.4% at $5.88 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
