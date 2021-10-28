 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did HCW Biologics Shares More Than Double Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did HCW Biologics Shares More Than Double Today?
  • Recently listed HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HCWB) shares almost doubled during premarket Thursday, after FDA signed off Phase 1b trial of its lead candidate in pancreatic cancer.
  • The drug candidate, HCW9218, is an injectable, fusion protein complex designed to drive bifunctional, anti-tumor activity while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities.
  • In preclinical studies, HCW9218 enhanced the anti-tumor efficacy of chemotherapy docetaxel and gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel against melanoma and pancreatic cancer, respectively, and simultaneously alleviated the off-target, unwanted effects of chemotherapies on normal tissues. 
  • In animal models, HCW9218 also augmented anti-tumor activities of therapeutic and checkpoint antibodies.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: HCWB shares are up 101.4% at $5.88 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HCWB)

48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Caterpillar Profit Beats Expectations
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Verizon Posts Upbeat Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic Cancer Phase 1 Trial why it's movingNews Penny Stocks FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com