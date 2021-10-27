ComSovereign Raises $8M Via Preferred Offering, Began Trading Today
- ComSovereign Holding Corp (NASDAQ: COMS) priced 0.32 million shares of its 9.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock at $25 per share.
- The estimated offer proceeds are $8 million. The offering proceeds will help to repay debt and for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The shares started trading on the Nasdaq today (on October 28, 2021), under the symbol "COMSP."
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 48,000.
- Price Action: COMS shares traded lower by 6.21% at $1.36 on Wednesday.
