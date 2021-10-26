 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), are trading lower amid concerns over the property sector as well as COVID-19 worries.

Chinese companies were also volatile in September as investors weighed the possible default of major China-based real estate company Evergrande Group.

Alibaba shares were otherwise trading higher last week after the company confirmed plans to develop an in-house processor that would be used to power its cloud computing business.

Alibaba operates China's most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer).

Alibaba has a 52-week high of $319.32 and a 52-week low of $138.43.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba, Baidu Dip In Hong Kong On COVID-19 Outbreak Concerns While Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Strike Gains Following Tesla Deal
Direct-to-consumer Businesses May Have Their Next Chance In China
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Alibaba Stock Loses $344B In A Year In Historic Wipeout
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com