 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Hasbro Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 11:35am   Comments
Share:
Why Hasbro Shares Are Rising

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.70 by 15%. This represents a 4% percent increase over earnings of $1.88 per share from the same period last year.

Hasbro also reported quarterly sales of $1.97 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is an 11% increase over sales of $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf and Monopoly.

Hasbro has a 52-week high of $104.89 and a 52-week low of $81.69.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

Recap: Hasbro Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Hasbro's Earnings Outlook
Toy Maker Goliath Signs Licensing Agreement With Hasbro
This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Hasbro's Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com