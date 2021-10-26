 Skip to main content

Why Tesla Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 11:29am   Comments
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on continued momentum after the company reached a $1 trillion market cap. The company on Monday announced a vehicle deal with Hertz and on Tuesday was granted multiple patents.

Tesla last week reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.57 by 18% percent. This is a 145% percent increase over earnings of $0.76 per share from the same period last year.

Tesla also reported quarterly sales of $13.76 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.62 billion by 1.01 percent. This is a 57% percent increase over sales of $8.77 billion in the same period last year.

Tesla has a 52-week high of $1,094.94 and a 52-week low of $379.11.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's moving

