To Zingernation, Thank You For Making This Possible

Dear Zingernation,

As you may have heard by now, Benzinga has taken the next step forward in leveling the playing field for individual investors with a major investment from Beringer Capital. Benzinga was created by the people, for the people to make information available that had been historically reserved for institutional investors.

Jason Raznick launched Benzinga in the basement of his suburban Detroit home on a $3,000 budget. Today, Benzinga has an international workforce of more than 100 professionals and a monthly readership base of nearly 25 million people spanning 125 countries. But there’s much more we need to build.

We pledge to our users that the Benzinga you see today will be radically different and even more value additive 12 months from now. Benzinga's voice seeks to bring traders and investors highly digestible, understandable, timely and comprehensive information.

Our coverage spans traditional financial markets, politics, biotech, cannabis, cryptocurrencies, sports betting — and there’s more we need to bring to you. We pledge to stay at the forefront of emerging trends and bring you tools and data more powerful than the world has seen; we build for and with our users.

It’s a testament to the Benzinga team as well as you — our loyal readers, Benzinga Pro subscribers, PreMarket Prep listeners, conference attendees, sponsors, data partners and many more — that Beringer Capital wanted to join the adventure we are on together.

This is why Benzinga hit record subscriber numbers during a pandemic. And this is why Benzinga and Beringer Capital will continue to bring systemic changes in individual investing.

"Benzinga is just entering the second inning of what we will build. The partnership with Beringer drastically accelerates the timeline to realize our ambitions of what we can provide investors globally," said Raznick. "I call myself the co-founder of Benzinga because I truly believe Benzinga is co-founded everyday by our amazing team of Zingers who are empowered and encouraged to build everyday."

Communication is another key to our success, and we want to hear from you if there are any concerns or questions, or even congratulations! Reach out to us at feedback@benzinga.com