Building The Factory Of The Future: How Rethinking Items Could Help Eliminate Emissions (Infographic)

As manufacturing enters a new era that includes utilizing growth of 3D printing, global emissions could be lessened.

A new study from Dassault Systemes SE (Pink: DASTY) highlights the “factory of the future.”

What Happened: Disruption to manufacturing could have a big impact on global emissions. Items like resource planning, manufacturing planning and optimization can help provide updated factory items that can help companies move forward as demonstrated in the image below.

Related Link: Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So

Why It’s Important: According to the study, using these planning items could eliminate 45% of global emissions.

As seen above, companies can use these steps laid out by Dassault to help create the factory of the future.

Digital visualization can help increase time to production from companies and utilize the cloud.

Using the methods can also help with supply and production demands and potential disruptions.

Ultimately, the benefits for companies on using a factory of the future could be multi-pronged with decreases in time of production, better insight into the supply chain and lower costs for the company.