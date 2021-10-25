Azek's Timbertech Composite Decking Collaborates With Yardzen
- Azek Company Inc's (NYSE: AZEK) TimberTech, has joined forces with Yardzen, an online landscape design platform, to simplify the process for homeowners looking to design a custom outdoor oasis.
- Homeowners can now use Yardzen's online tools to design the yard of their dreams, incorporating TimberTech's sustainable decking products to build outdoor spaces.
- In addition to TimberTech sustainable decking, railing, and other exterior products such as cladding and trim made by Azek will also be available on the Yardzen platform.
- Price Action: AZEK shares closed higher by 1.41% at $37.36 on Monday.
