Azek's Timbertech Composite Decking Collaborates With Yardzen
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 4:11pm   Comments
  • Azek Company Inc's (NYSE: AZEKTimberTechhas joined forces with Yardzen, an online landscape design platform, to simplify the process for homeowners looking to design a custom outdoor oasis.
  • Homeowners can now use Yardzen's online tools to design the yard of their dreams, incorporating TimberTech's sustainable decking products to build outdoor spaces. 
  • In addition to TimberTech sustainable decking, railing, and other exterior products such as cladding and trim made by Azek will also be available on the Yardzen platform. 
  • Price Action: AZEK shares closed higher by 1.41% at $37.36 on Monday.

