Vital Farms Launches First E-Commerce Store
- Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ: VITL) has launched its first e-commerce storefront, "Vital Farms Farm Shop."
- The launch will enable consumers to order Vital Farms products directly from the new online store.
- Eleven Vital Farms' products, including butter, ghee, and select varieties of Egg Bites and Breakfast Bars, are available in the "Vital Farms Farm Shop."
- Free shipping is available for all online orders over $59.99 with a delivery address in the continental U.S.
- The online shop is powered by Brand Driver, n e-commerce, digital brand management, and fulfillments solution from KeHE Distributors.
- Price Action: VITL shares are trading higher by 2.31% at $17.74 on the last check Monday.
