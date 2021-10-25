General Dynamics' Land Systems Unit Inks Strategic Teaming Agreement With Epirus
- General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit Land Systems has entered a Strategic Teaming Agreement with Epirus, Inc. to enhance the next-generation ground combat vehicle fleet. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Epirus is a technology company developing directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects.
- GD and Epirus will partner to integrate the Leonidas directed energy system and broader high-power microwave technology into the U.S. Army's Stryker and other manned and autonomous ground combat vehicles for enhanced mobile Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities.
- In addition, the company also is developing a class of robotic combat vehicles that feature modular architecture to maximize scalability and support future mission needs.
- Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $208.49 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.