General Dynamics' Land Systems Unit Inks Strategic Teaming Agreement With Epirus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • General Dynamics Corp (NYSE: GD) business unit Land Systems has entered a Strategic Teaming Agreement with Epirus, Inc. to enhance the next-generation ground combat vehicle fleet. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Epirus is a technology company developing directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects. 
  • GD and Epirus will partner to integrate the Leonidas directed energy system and broader high-power microwave technology into the U.S. Army's Stryker and other manned and autonomous ground combat vehicles for enhanced mobile Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities.
  • In addition, the company also is developing a class of robotic combat vehicles that feature modular architecture to maximize scalability and support future mission needs.
  • Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.49% at $208.49 on the last check Monday.

