Tesla's FSD Beta V10.3 Rollout Has Braking Bug: What's Next?

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been testing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software on a limited number of cars for more than a year. The software allows Tesla vehicles to attempt driving maneuvers from point A to B with human supervision.

In the past few weeks, Tesla has been expanding the beta to thousands of owners who achieved a high safety score. While the software is still limited access, Tesla felt comfortable expanding the program to more people testing it.

Unfortunately, an update to V10.3 over the weekend introduced a new, scary braking bug. Some owners reported their vehicles were applying automatic emergency braking on the highway, which is supposed to be used in the event of an unavoidable collision. This was happening to owners even while driving manually and not using Autopilot or FSD.

Tesla quickly rolled back the update, removing beta from some cars, but even with the update canceled, some owners still had the new 10.3 software and others with no beta access at all.

Tesla has not started rolling out V10.3.1, which should address this braking issue. Some owners also reported being unable to use Autopilot and having many unnecessary forward-collision warnings in the V10.3 update. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Autonomous Drivig electric vehicles EVs FSD Full Self-Driving

