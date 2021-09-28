 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta Seeing A 'Lot Of Interest,' Teases 10.2 Upgrade
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2021 3:57am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD Beta Seeing A 'Lot Of Interest,' Teases 10.2 Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company's full self-driving beta (FSD beta) program is getting a lot of interest.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reveal the full self-driving software version 10.2 would be rolled out by the end of next week and will be pushed to about 1,000 owners on a daily basis in an over-the-air software update, prioritized by the safety rating.

The Palo Alto, California-based Tesla late Friday unveiled the long-awaited software update that lets customers request access to its FSD beta program. Tesla drivers who secure a high safety score jump to the top of the queue to get access. 

The electric vehicle maker has not revealed the scores of customers or the number of drivers that have access to the program.

Why It Matters: The software has been mired in controversy with concerns related to safety being frequently raised.

The San Francisco County Transportation Authority last week raised concerns about the safety record of Tesla’s advanced driver assistant system just ahead of a wide beta release of the autonomous software system. The agency had also disputed the name "Full Self-Driving" (FSD), which it says is an advanced driver assistance program, not an autonomous vehicle system.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 2.19% higher at $791.36 a share on Thursday. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Snoop Dogg Shells Out $3.9M In Ethereum To Add XCOPY Piece To Burgeoning NFT Collection
Ford Recall Of Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles Expands To US: What You Need To Know
Ford Announces Major Push Toward Electric Vehicles With $11B Investment And Construction Of 4 Factories: Here's What You Need To Know
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher, Evergrande Up 6% Even Amid Concerns Of Debt Crisis, China Power Crunch
Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $19.3M In Tesla As Stock Marches Upward
Why Tesla 'Cyberquad' All-Electric ATV May Actually Be Coming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Full Self-Driving Tesla FSDNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com