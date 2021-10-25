 Skip to main content

Why Did Bakkt Shares More Than Triple Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
  • Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE: BKKTcollaborated to make it easier for merchants, banks, and fintech in the U.S. to embrace and offer a broad set of cryptocurrency solutions and services.
  • Consumers will experience expanded access to the digital asset ecosystem. Bakkt extends Mastercard's ecosystem of cryptocurrency partners, enabling Crypto-as-a-Service, which provides quick access to cryptocurrency capabilities. 
  • Mastercard partners will offer cryptocurrency solutions through the Mastercard network and Bakkt's digital asset platform.
  • "Together with Bakkt and grounded by our principled approach to innovation, we'll not only empower our partners to offer a dynamic mix of digital assets options but also deliver differentiated and relevant consumer experiences," Mastercard EVP Sherri Haymond said.
  •  "As brands and merchants look to appeal to younger consumers and their transaction preferences, these new offerings represent a unique opportunity to satisfy the increasing demand for crypto, payment and rewards flexibility," Bakkt EVP Nancy Gordon said.
  • Price Action: BKKT shares closed higher by 234.43% at $30.60 on Monday.

