5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) - P/E: 7.9 Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 8.83 Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - P/E: 8.88 Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) - P/E: 9.95 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 7.04

ViacomCBS has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.97, which has decreased by 36.18% compared to Q1, which was 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.16%, which has increased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 2.13%.

Mobile TeleSystems's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.27, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.86%, which has decreased by 10.69% from 15.55% last quarter.

Baidu has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.39, which has increased by 26.46% compared to Q1, which was 1.89. Baidu does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Verizon Communications saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.37 in Q2 to 1.41 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.66%, which has increased by 0.21% from last quarter's yield of 4.45%.

Turkcell Iletisim's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.06, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.07. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.47%, which has increased by 0.27% from 2.2% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.