Yandex Initiates Robotic Parcel Delivery For Russian Post: Bloomberg
- Russian internet search company Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) has begun delivering parcels for mail company Russian Post using robots, Bloomberg reports.
- Yandex's self-driving unit has introduced a pilot program that allows people to select robot delivery from 27 post offices around Moscow.
- Yandex already has 50 suitcase-sized robots delivering food for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) at Ohio State University and operates fleets at a handful of locations in Russia. In August, it announced acquiring Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) share in their self-driving venture.
- Russia is the largest country globally, and the use of robots or drones could be a cost-effective way to offer services in remote or sparsely populated areas.
- Price Action: YNDX shares closed lower by 0.45% at $75.70 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.