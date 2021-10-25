 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yandex Initiates Robotic Parcel Delivery For Russian Post: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:
Yandex Initiates Robotic Parcel Delivery For Russian Post: Bloomberg
  • Russian internet search company Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) has begun delivering parcels for mail company Russian Post using robots, Bloomberg reports.
  • Yandex's self-driving unit has introduced a pilot program that allows people to select robot delivery from 27 post offices around Moscow.
  • Yandex already has 50 suitcase-sized robots delivering food for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) at Ohio State University and operates fleets at a handful of locations in Russia. In August, it announced acquiring Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) share in their self-driving venture
  • Russia is the largest country globally, and the use of robots or drones could be a cost-effective way to offer services in remote or sparsely populated areas.
  • Price Action: YNDX shares closed lower by 0.45% at $75.70 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YNDX)

Cloudflare Partners With Microsoft, Yandex For Quicker, Relevant Search Results
Yandex Acquires Israel Based Electric Scooter Rental Company For Undisclosed Sum
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021
Facebook Competitor Surfaces As Cyber Criminal Hub: FT
Yandex Admits Repelling Biggest DDoS Attack: Reuters
Why Yandex Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com