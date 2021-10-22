 Skip to main content

Archer-Daniels-Midland Invests In Acies Bio
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Archer-Daniels-Midland Invests In Acies Bio
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has revealed equity investment in Acies Bio, a Slovenia-based biotechnology company. The company did not disclose specific financial details of the investment.
  • Acies Bio specializes in R&D and manufacturing services for developing and scaling synthetic biology and precision fermentation technologies for food, agriculture, and industrial applications.
  • ADM expects the investment to help more quickly advance projects in the field of precision microbial fermentation.
  • ADM is investing in Acies Bio through its corporate venture capital arm, ADM Ventures.
  • Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $65.64 on the last check Friday.

