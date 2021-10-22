Archer-Daniels-Midland Invests In Acies Bio
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) has revealed equity investment in Acies Bio, a Slovenia-based biotechnology company. The company did not disclose specific financial details of the investment.
- Acies Bio specializes in R&D and manufacturing services for developing and scaling synthetic biology and precision fermentation technologies for food, agriculture, and industrial applications.
- ADM expects the investment to help more quickly advance projects in the field of precision microbial fermentation.
- ADM is investing in Acies Bio through its corporate venture capital arm, ADM Ventures.
- Price Action: ADM shares are trading higher by 1.03% at $65.64 on the last check Friday.
