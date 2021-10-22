 Skip to main content

OneConnect Financial Names Chongfeng Shen As New CEO, Wangchun Ye To Continue As Chair
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:45am   Comments
  • Wangchun Ye departed as the CEO of OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (NYSE: OCFT) for personal reasons. Ye will continue to serve as the chairman of the board and director.
  • Chongfeng Shen will succeed Ye as the CEO, effective immediately. OneConnect also elected Shen as a director. 
  • Before joining the company, Shen worked at Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd, or Kingdee China. 
  • Rui Li resigned as a director for personal reasons.
  • Ye’s and Li’s resignations were not a result of any company dispute.
  • Price Action: OCFT shares traded lower by 0.28% at $3.86 on the last check Friday.

