OMNIQ Scoops $7.8M Contract From Top US Food Distributor
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 9:35am   Comments
  • OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQSwon a $7.8 million purchase agreement from one of the largest food distributors in the U.S. and North America. 
  • OMNIQ will have to supply mobile computerized IoT equipment designed to collect, identify, track and trace assets and share and connect as part of the supply chain system of the customer.
  • OMNIQ has now received over $13 million in orders from the same leading food distributor since February.
  • The new project will roll out across distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, starting in December and continuing into the first half of 2022
  •  "This $7.8 million new order follows a $6.1 million contract we received in Q1 2021 from the same customer, OMNIQ CEO Shai Lustgarten said. 
  • Repeat business is a strong vote of confidence in OmniQ's total IoT solutions, demonstrating the strength of our customer base and the advantages of our business model.
  • Price Action: OMQS shares traded higher by 1.25% at $10.13 in the market session on the last check Friday.

