3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) 10% owner Commodore Capital Lp acquired a total of 128243 shares at an average price of $5.19. The insider spent 665,237.32 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals recently named Mutya Harsch to its Board of Directors.

What Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Does: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing a novel therapeutic product for the treatment of migraine.

Lamb Weston

The Trade: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) Director Robert Niblock acquired a total of 2500 shares at an average price of $56.40. To acquire these shares, it cost $141,000.00.

What’s Happening: Lamb Weston recently reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $984.2 million.

What Lamb Weston Does: Lamb Weston is the world's second- largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips.

E2open Parent

The Trade: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Chief Opertaing Officer Peter Hantman bought a total of 6280 shares at an average price of $11.95. The insider spent $75,039.72 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: E2open Parent recently reported better-than-expected Q2 non-GAAP sales results.

What E2open Parent Does: E2open Parent Holdings is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management.