Analysts Lower Price Targets On Snap After Q3 Performance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 7:39am   Comments
  • Analysts lowered their target prices on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) following Q3 quarterly results, which warned about Apple's privacy changes which disrupted business due to changes to iOS ad tracking.
  • Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight and lowered the PT from $90 to $85, implying a 13.2% upside.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion lowered the PT to $75 from $85, implying priced at the current level, and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • The shares dropped 21% after the company Q3 revenue growth of 57% year-over-year, missing the consensus estimate of up 62%, Champion notes.
  • He points out that management spoke to two key factors driving the result: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Apple App Tracking Transparency changes, and macroeconomic factors.
  • The analyst sees Apple's ATT changes as an "industry-wide, temporary phenomenon" and still likes Snap's user growth momentum and "array of long-term monetization opportunities."
  • Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 19.9% at $60.13 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for SNAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Oct 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

