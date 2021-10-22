Analysts Lower Price Targets On Snap After Q3 Performance
- Analysts lowered their target prices on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) following Q3 quarterly results, which warned about Apple's privacy changes which disrupted business due to changes to iOS ad tracking.
- Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight and lowered the PT from $90 to $85, implying a 13.2% upside.
- Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion lowered the PT to $75 from $85, implying priced at the current level, and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares.
- The shares dropped 21% after the company Q3 revenue growth of 57% year-over-year, missing the consensus estimate of up 62%, Champion notes.
- He points out that management spoke to two key factors driving the result: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Apple App Tracking Transparency changes, and macroeconomic factors.
- The analyst sees Apple's ATT changes as an "industry-wide, temporary phenomenon" and still likes Snap's user growth momentum and "array of long-term monetization opportunities."
- Price Action: SNAP shares traded lower by 19.9% at $60.13 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Souvik Banerjee from Pixabay
Latest Ratings for SNAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|Oct 2021
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
